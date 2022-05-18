Lionel Messi said to be absolutely determined to win the Champions League next season

Lionel Messi is still determined to win the Champions League.

That’s according to L’Equipe as carried by Diario AS.

They report that the Argentine hopes to use the difficult experiences of his first season with Paris Saint-Germain to his advantage in 2022/23. He wants a fifth Champions League.

Messi has adapted well to life in Paris since leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He’s made friends with Marco Verratti and Marquinhos and loves speaking in Spanish with Kylian Mbappe.

From a sporting perspective, the Argentine has contributed eleven goals and 13 assists in the 33 games he’s played for PSG across all competitions. A drop-off from the 38 he scored in 2020/21.

Messi wants PSG to make a smart appointment to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who he hasn’t connected with well. He wants the team to be better organised to compete with Europe’s best.

Because that’s what Messi wants PSG to do – he’s not won Europe’s premier club competition since Luis Enrique’s Barcelona beat Juventus in 2015.