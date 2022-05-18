Kylian Mbappe to hold potentially decisive meeting with Paris Saint-Germain this afternoon

Kylian Mbappe will meet with Paris Saint-Germain today.

That’s according to reports in France carried by Mundo Deportivo.

They assert that Mbappe met with PSG yesterday and another meeting is slated for today. PSG want to explain to Mbappe the sporting project in place for next season in a late bid to convince him to renew his contract with them that’s set to expire.

Money isn’t the main motivation for Mbappe when deciding his future. The 23-year-old wants to play for a team capable of winning club football’s biggest prize, the Champions League.

Real Madrid, the club competing with PSG for his signature, can certainly do that. They’ve won it 13 times throughout their illustrious history – more than anyone else – and are in the final of this season’s edition against Liverpool in Paris.

Despite Mbappe’s best efforts, Madrid knocked PSG out at the last 16 stage earlier in the season. They’re elite.