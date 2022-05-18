Hector Bellerin to return to Arsenal despite Betis interest

Hector Bellerin has made himself a home in Seville, loved by fans and effective on the pitch, but won’t be there next season.

That’s according to Real Betis President Angel Haro. Speaking at an event before the Europa League final, Haro was asked about Bellerin and where his future lies. Marca were on hand to record his answer.

“Hector is a fantastic player and a very good person. It was a loan we had from Arsenal, now he returns to Arsenal and from there, we will see…”

He did however leave the door open to a return. Whether that’s this season or not.

“It’s true that he’s been enamoured with everything involved in Beticismo because his parents are also Beticos. Let’s hope we cross paths again somewhere along the way.”

Without doubt that news will be disappointing to Verdiblancos, who have taken Bellerin in as one of their own.

Real Betis have enjoyed one of the most successful years in their history, winning the Copa del Rey and qualifying for the Europa League. As with most Manuel Pellegrini teams, full-backs have played an important part in that and Bellerin’s contributions were greatly valued.

The likelihood is that the combination of Bellerin’s wages and Arsenal’s demands might be prohibitive for Betis, who already have two right-backs in their squad in Martin Montoya and Youssouf Sabaly. Although Sabaly has proven himself an apt replacement, Beticos would be justified to lament his loss.