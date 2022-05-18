Getafe President throws former manager under the bus

Getafe secure safety on Sunday evening with a point against Barcelona.

Two months into the season, not many would have predicted it. After 8 matchdays consisting of just one draw and seven defeats, it seemed highly unlikely they would survive in La Liga.

However a change of manager, the sacking of Michel and subsequent appointment of Quique Sanchez Flores, turned things around for them.

Speaking to the press after a celebratory dinner, toasting their success, Getafe President Angle Torres didn’t hold back in his comments.

“Everyone thought we were dead. I had to keep hearing about how nobody had overcome 8 matchdays with just one point. We have come back with work.”

“We had a good squad and a bad manager. We corrected and we changed, I made the wrong decision. We strengthened in January and the team has more points than last season.”

Those remarks were made to Marca and will have come as a surprise to many, given Michel was in his second spell at the club and well-liked. Michel oversaw one of Getafe’s famous European campaigns in 2010.

Torres also confirmed made it clear that he believes Sanchez Flores will be at Getafe next season.