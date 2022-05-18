Eintracht President insults Sevilla stadium ahead of Europa League final

The Europa League final hasn’t entirely been a smooth affair in the build-up.

Many Sevillanos were worried about the impact of two such large fanbases arriving in the Andalusian capital, with an estimated 150,000 arriving from Germany and Scotland.

Before the match, Rangers had urged their supporters to represent Rangers well. That comes after their last final appearance against Zenit St. Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Cup final. Rangers fans gained something of a reputation after they then caused considerable damage to Manchester city centre.

Ahead of this final, many had said that things had been relatively calm, although before the match there was police intervention as fights broke out.

Eintracht Frankfurt President Peter Fischer also weighed in on the venue, complaining that the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan wasn’t big enough.

“There are 190,000 fans that can’t get into this Micky Mouse stadium.”

Diario AS covered his comments, which were made on the way to the stadium as Fischer walked with the fans.

Although the figure might have been an estimation, it is worth wondering if the final would have been better off at a bigger venue – it can hold 43,883 fans. On the other hand, Sevilla’s home stadium is also one of the finest in Europe and is renowned for brilliant atmospheres too.