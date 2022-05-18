Chelsea ready to move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde once their sanctions are lifted

Chelsea want to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer.

That’s according to Goal, who report that the London club will move for the French centre-back once their sanctions are lifted.

Kounde is a man in demand this close-season with Barcelona also interested in his services. Still just 23 years of age, he’s already one of the finest defenders in European football.

Sevilla want £59m for Kounde and it’s thought that Chelsea are willing to pay it. They’re set to lose Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona this close-season.

Kounde had verbally agreed to join Chelsea last summer only for the transfer to fall apart late in the window. Sevilla want the deal to be done swiftly so they can recruit a replacement.

Kounde joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux and has since built one of the finest centre-back partnerships in Spain beside Diego Carlos.