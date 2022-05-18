Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international duty

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be representing Gabon after he announced his retirement from the national team.

The 32-year-old is the top scorer in Gabonese history, with 30 goals to his name in 72 internationals.

He made the decision public via an open letter to the Gabonese federation.

“After 13 years of pride representing my country, I am announcing that I am ending my international career.”

“I would like to give thanks to the people of Gabon and all of those who have helped me in the good and the bad times.”

He then went on to thanks several more people including the President of the Gabon FA and all of his managers. It’s worth remembering that Aubameyang didn’t participate in the African Cup of Nations this January due to medical reasons. Some had wondered if they were sent home due to disobeying team regulations, but this was denied by the player.

He did also have a special note of thanks for one person in particular.

“Finally, I give thanks to my father, who gave me the desire to do as he did, hoping that I’ve been able to make him proud seeing me in our colours.”

Sport carried the message and point out that Aubameynag was chosen as awarded the African Player of the Year award in 2015 while he was at Borussia Dortmund.

This will no doubt be something appreciated by Barcelona – it means that Aubameyang will not be participating in the African Cup of Nations this coming January and will thus be available to them.