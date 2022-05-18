Barcelona take pole position for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick

With Premier League clubs muscling out Barcelona and Real Madrid for transfer targets with increasing frequency, both are pursuing a policy of going for superstars before they reach their potential. Perhaps the most high profile case is that of 15-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

Coming through at Palmeiras, Endrick is yet to make his senior debut but has been attracting attention from all over Europe with his impressive performances in the youth groups.

News this week broke that he would be signing a contract with Palmeiras this summer once he turned 16, inserting a €60m release clause in his contract. Real Madrid are believed to be interested in bringing Endrick to the Spanish capital in a similar fashion to Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

However, Sport are now reporting that Barcelona have edged ahead of their rivals for the forward.

The Blaugrana have constructed a plan to ensure they don’t miss out on the next big thing in Brazilian football. Joan Laporta supposedly intends to come to an agreement with Palmeiras before that contract is signed.

With FIFA rules ensuring that he couldn’t leave Brazil before 2024 (when he turns 18), he would have at least two years with Palmeiras. Following that, he would move to Barcelona either in the summer of 2024 or 2025.

The last starlet from Brazil that Barcelona secured ahead of Real Madrid was Neymar Junior. The development of Rodrygo and Vinicius shows that this strategy is one that both clubs are likely to prefer, given the results.