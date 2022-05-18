Barcelona outline demands for Oscar Mingueza transfer

It’s been rumoured that Barcelona are already letting players know the club’s plans for them this summer, perhaps with a view to a final goodbye this Sunday at Camp Nou. One of those players that lies outside of Xavi’s plans is Oscar Mingueza.

The versatile defender was promoted to the first team last season under Ronald Koeman, who deployed him often as part of a back five, making 39 appearances in total. Yet this season he has been limited to 26 outings and when Xavi has had a fit defence, Mingueza has been surplus to his requirements.

With that in mind, Barcelona will attempt to move him on this summer. Mundo Deportivo say that Mingueza has suitors in Germany and France, namely Hertha Berlin and Bordeaux. The price they have put on the transfer would be between €5m and €10m.

Whether they can attract an offer of that size remains to be seen. Mingueza has a year left on his contract and there is little suggestion another one will come his way. In terms of the teams mentioned, Bordeaux made Mingueza an offer in January but have just been relegated to Ligue 2, while Hertha are in a relegation play-off too. That may well prohibit them from meeting the asking price.

What’s more, Mingueza has been considered something of a liability this season, as evidenced by the lack of minutes. Granted, playing for Barcelona subjects each player to microscopic analysis.