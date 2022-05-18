Barcelona have worked out preference between left-back targets

It seems to have become accepted that Barcelona will look to invest in the left-back position this summer.

Rumours have swirled around the Catalan club linking them with a variety of left-backs, most notably Javi Galan, Marcos Alonso and Jose Gaya.

According to Sport, they now know which is most appealing to them. Both Marcos Alonso and Jose Gaya are out of contract this summer and that means they are likely to be attainable for a lower fee. In Gaya’s case however, the Valencian hasn’t ruled out signing a new deal. Alonso on the other hand is keen to leave Chelsea.

Gaya (26) is also younger than Alonso (31), but the latter is thought to be in pole position in the hive mind of Barcelona. The report details that Alonso is likely to be cheaper than Gaya in terms of both transfer fee and salary package.

Joan Laporta met with Valencia Chairman Anil Murthy in Barcelona yesterday, but was not given the news he wanted on Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya.

With only Jordi Alba as a natural left-back in the senior quad and Alejandro Balde still considered too raw to promote, it’s understandable that Mateu Alemany might prioritise the position. It’s fair to wonder if Barcelona will be able to secure any of their ideal targets this summer, given the cost is playing such a part in the decision-making process.

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images