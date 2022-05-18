Barcelona beat Real Madrid to be named the most valuable football club in the world

Barcelona are the highest-valued football club in the world.

That’s according to Forbes as carried by Diario Sport.

They report that the Catalan club area valued at $4.76bn, just ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at $4.75bn.

Barcelona are fourth-placed in terms of the highest-valued sporting entities in the world.

Above them are the Dallas Cowboys ($5.7bn), the New York Yankees ($5.25bn) and the New York Knicks ($5bn).

There is, however, worrying news contained in the report. Barcelona have increased its value by 34% over the last five years with Madrid registering a 30% increase.

But the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City have all grown by over 100% in the last five years.

Barcelona will be content with their ranking, however, as they emerge from the Coronavirus pandemic and the financial crisis that shook the club by its foundations.

They’ll hope better times are ahead and that Xavi Hernandez can help the club return to its rightful place in the elite.