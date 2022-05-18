Barcelona are determined to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer

Barcelona are determined to sign Jules Kounde.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo.

They assert that while Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona’s chosen target from an attacking perspective it’s Kounde who’s the centre-back they’ve identified this summer transfer window.

They believe that Kounde and Ronald Araujo, both 23, could be the club’s starting centre-backs for the next decade. The obstacle to the deal, however, is the price that Sevilla are demanding.

The Andalusian club want €80m for their prized Frenchman, something that’s out of Barcelona’s price range. A deal could work, however, if Barcelona sent some of their players to Sevilla.

La Blaugrana are thought to open to including Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet in a deal as well as a transfer fee. The issue for the Catalan club, however, is they’re not the sole interested party.

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United are also said to be strongly interested in him.