Arsenal ponder Memphis move as Barcelona look to raise funds

Barcelona are desperate to raise money from sales this summer, as Mateu Alemany and Xavi Hernandez try to reconstruct the Barcelona squad for next season.

It’s been thought that there could be some casualties in the squad as a result. Although Barcelona wouldn’t sell in an ideal world, Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United as a matter of necessity.

Another who may fall victim to the economic needs of the club is Memphis Depay. The Dutch forward has had a varied first season in Catalonia, yet was undoubtedly crucial in the early stages. With 13 goals in all competitions, he is still the club’s second top scorer.

There is no question that Memphis has lost protagonism in the second half of the season though. Hampered by injuries, Memphis never managed to lock down a starting role under Xavi, starting just two league matches under him before May.

With the financial factors at play and no defined role for him on the pitch, Arsenal could look to take advantage. The Gunners are on the hunt for a forward, having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already and may well lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer too. Both are out of contract in June.

Memphis has a year remaining on his deal at Barcelona, although the Catalans have an option to extend it for a further year. According to Sport, Everton and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the situation.