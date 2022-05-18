Arsenal emerge as possible destination for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti looks set to leave Barcelona.

The French centre-back has accepted that the time has come to depart for pastures new according to Diario Sport.

And a potential destination for him appears to be the Premier League and Arsenal. The London club have long admired Umtiti and Mikel Arteta is considering bringing him in this summer.

Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon and enjoyed a superb start to his career at Camp Nou until injuries ruined his development. He’s played just one game for La Blaugrana this season.

Still just 28, he was part of the French national team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. His quality is undoubted – the only question surrounding him is whether his body will hold up.

Barcelona have decided that they don’t believe it can, but Arteta may hope he can help Umtiti get his career back on track.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League and look set to miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League.