Two European giants consider making a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele

Bayern Munich are interested in Ousmane Dembele.

That’s according to reports carried by Mundo Deportivo.

They outline that the German club want to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer to safeguard against Serge Gnabry’s potential departure in 2023.

And the German outfit aren’t the only interested party. Also in the picture are Paris Saint-Germain, who could move for Dembele if Kylian Mbappe, as expected, joins Real Madrid this summer.

Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of this season and while the Catalan club are determined to renew his deal there’s no guarantee that’s going to happen.

Barcelona’s financial situation means that they’re struggling to offer the winger a deal as sweet as the rest of the European elite.

Complicating the matter is Barcelona’s ongoing pursuit of Bayern’s talismanic number nine Robert Lewandowski. The German outfit might try to do a deal to secure Dembele.