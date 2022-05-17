Sevilla sporting director Monchi issues definitive statement on Julen Lopetegui’s future

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has spoken with clarity.

The Andalusian club has been at the centre of controversy in recent days with rumours engulfing coach Julen Lopetegui.

Reports emerged during the week that Monchi had spoken with former Granada coach Diego Martinez about replacing Lopetegui, who’d be leaving Sevilla at the end of this season.

But Monchi has hit back at these reports and declared them completely false. He said Lopetegui was staying put.

“There’s no other path than that of Lopetegui, he brings a lot and we appreciate him,” Monchi said according to Cope.

“He has a valid contract.”

Lopetegui joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 and led them to glory in the Europa League – the club’s sixth – at the end of that season, beating Italian heavyweights Internazionale in the final.

He also led them to a top four finish that campaign, something he’s now done three years in a row for the first time in Sevilla’s modern history. But the football they’ve played this season has been poor and many believe a change of cycle is needed there.