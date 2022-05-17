Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe returns from Qatar ready to make decision about his future

The Kylian Mbappe saga is nearing a conclusion.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Frenchman is back from Qatar ahead of a final meeting with his family and the rest of his camp.

Real Madrid are waiting for him to make an official communication to Paris Saint-Germain and have had the contract ready for months – they’re more than confident it’ll soon be done.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires at the end of this season but the French club are desperate for him to renew it. The powers-that-be at the Parc des Princes want him to go to the World Cup in Qatar later this year as a PSG player.

But Madrid want him, too, and all signs point to Mbappe being ready to fulfil a childhood dream by heading to the Santiago Bernabeu and follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and has since become one of the finest players in European football. He’s contributed 168 goals in 216 appearances for the Parisian outfit.