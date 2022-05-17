Real Madrid line up experienced goalkeeper to replace wantaway Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin is tired of waiting for first-team minutes.

The 23-year-old wants to play and is ready to leave Real Madrid this summer in order to do it. He’s fully aware that it’s virtually impossible for him to overtake Thibaut Courtois at Madrid.

That’s according to Marca, who report that Madrid are aware of the situation and are looking into alternatives. One of these alternatives, they assert, is Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina.

The 33-year-old Colombian’s contract at the Diego Armando Maradona expires at the end of this season and he’d be the ideal foil for Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti knows Ospina well having worked with him when they were both at Napoli and it’s understood that the Colombian would be open to coming to Madrid even though he’s aware that Courtois will remain the undisputed first-choice.

Courtois has kept 15 clean sheets in 35 La Liga games this year.