Real Madrid have received an injury boost with the Champions League final fast-approaching.

Los Blancos are in the fortunate position of having wrapped up the La Liga title three games ago.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men won the league title at a canter, and they are now setting their sights on a 14th Champions League title.

Los Blancos still have Real Betis to play in La Liga, but that will serve as mere preparation for the big final in Paris a week later.

But ahead of both games, Real Madrid have welcomed back a key member of their squad.

David Alaba, who has been pivotal this season, has missed the last four games with an adductor issue, and he was also kept on the bench for te Champions League semi-finals clash with Manchester City.

But as detailed by Sport, Alaba is now back in training and hoping to get some minutes against Betis.

In any case, he will be fit to start the Champions League final with Liverpool as things stand.