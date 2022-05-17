Paulo Dybala bids tearful farewell to Juventus as speculation over his next move intensifies

Tuesday evening proved to be an emotional one at Juventus.

Both Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala bade farewell to the Italian giants after their 2-2 draw with Lazio in Turin.

Chiellini announced his departure following Juventus’ defeat to Internazionale in the Coppa Italia and, while it’s not clear as to whether he’s going to retire, experienced the moment serenely.

Dybala’s goodbye, according to Diario AS, was different.

The Argentine didn’t want to leave Juventus but didn’t receive the contract offer he wanted from the club. And despite making 291 appearances for Juventus they didn’t give him an official goodbye.

His teammates did, however, leading to Dybala breaking down in tears. He’s still just 28 so his career is young enough to hold one more chapter, but where he goes next is unknown.

Internazionale have been linked, as have Atletico Madrid and several Premier League clubs.

Time will tell where the diminutive Argentine goes.