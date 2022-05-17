Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi linked with shock move in the summer of 2023

Lionel Messi will head to MLS in the summer of 2023.

That’s according to journalist Alex Candal speaking on Direct TV in comments carried by Diario AS. He reports that Messi will spend one more season at Paris Saint-Germain before leaving.

He’ll then buy 35% of Inter Miami and join the franchise – owned by David Beckham – once his contract with PSG expires. Messi wants to spend one more season in Europe to ensure he’s in top shape to lead Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Because that’s undoubtedly his primary ambition. Messi led Argentina to the Copa America last summer, beating Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro to secure Argentina’s first title since 1993.

Argentina will be among the favourites to win the biggest prize of all in Qatar and Messi being in top form will be a pivotal part of that. He’s not, after all, enjoyed the most stellar of seasons.

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona last summer after it became clear that the Catalan club couldn’t afford to renew his contract. He’s played well this season but not to his stratospheric standard.