Paris Saint-Germain make decision about former Barcelona starlet Xavi Simons’ future

Paris Saint-Germain look set to renew Xavi Simons’ contract.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the French club have had a contract on the table for months and are prepared to accelerate their conversations with Simons’ people.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Simons, 19, joined PSG from Barcelona in 2019 after nine years at the Catalan club’s youth system. A diminutive midfielder, he was born in Amsterdam and is of Surinamese descent.

Simons has since made eleven first-team appearances for the Parisian outfit totalling 331 minutes. He’s provided one assist. He represents the Netherlands at U19 level and is highly rated.

PSG are understood to be intent to revitalise their squad this summer. They won Ligue 1 at a canter last season but didn’t play the kind of football that a squad as talented as theirs should.

Change is expected to be on the horizon at the Parc des Princes and that will include blooding young talent like Simons.