Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan spotted in Spanish capital sparking links with Real Madrid

Change is ahead at Manchester City.

The Premier League leaders have already secured the signature of Erling Haaland and it appears there’s going to be departures too.

One of them will be Ilkay Gundogan, the first major signing of the Pep Guardiola era at the Etihad Stadium. That’s according to The Daily Mail as carried by Mundo Deportivo.

The German midfielder has been told that he can find a new club and that City won’t renew his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023.

Gundogan is still highly valued by Guardiola but is coming to a stage of his career where he wants to be guaranteed starter, a status that’s highly difficult to secure at City.

Gundogan was spotted flying to the Spanish capital this week, sparking rumours that he could potentially join long-term admirers Real Madrid. They’re thought to want a midfielder.

Gundogan, 31, joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.