Juventus have decided what they want to do with Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt this summer

Matthijs de Ligt is close to renewing his contract with Juventus.

That’s according to Sky Sport as carried by Diario Sport, who report that the Dutchman will sign a deal through to 2026.

De Ligt joined the Italian giants in the summer of 2019 and while his initial adaptation was difficult he’s growing into himself.

And now that Giorgio Chiellini has left Turin his time has come.

Juventus are on course to finish fourth in Serie A this season to ensure their place in next season’s Champions League. De Ligt has played 30 games in Serie A this term, as well as four in the Coppa Italia and seven in the Champions League.

Still just 22, De Ligt has now completed five full seasons in the elite of European football and has years ahead of him.

He had been linked with a departure this summer – it was thought Juventus would have entertained an offer of around €85m and Barcelona had been linked with him – but it seems he’ll stay.