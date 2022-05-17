Jurgen Klopp offers fitness update on Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah for Real Madrid date

Real Madrid face Liverpool in Paris on May 28th.

It’s as big a game as they come – the final of the Champions League between two of the competition’s most successful clubs.

And both are strong this season. Madrid won La Liga with four games to spare and Liverpool are embroiled in an intense battle with Manchester City for the Premier League.

Liverpool also lifted the FA Cup on Saturday evening at Chelsea’s expense. But they didn’t come through that unscathed – both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk came off injured.

But speaking on Monday in comments carried by Marca, Jurgen Klopp assured that while neither of them will be fit to face Southampton in the Premier League this evening both will be ready in time to play Madrid at the Stade de France.

“Both are fine,” Klopp said.

“The goal would be for both to be able to return to the team at the weekend, whether that’s starting or off the bench. I don’t know, we’ll see about that, but they’ll be perfect for the final.

“I have no doubt that they’ll be ready for the final. I’m positive.”

Both are absolutely key to Klopp’s team. Van Dijk is one of the finest centre-backs in European football while Salah is among the best forwards in the game. Their presence is huge for Liverpool.