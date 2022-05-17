Juan Roman Riquelme claims that Sergio Busquets has changed the concept of football

Juan Roman Riquelme has spoken in praise of Sergio Busquets.

The legendary Argentine has said that the Barcelona midfielder changed the concept of what football is and is unique in the sport.

“When he appeared, Sergio Busquets changed the concept of football,” Riquelme said.

“He’s unique in the world. There’s no other player like him.”

Riquelme knows what he’s talking about.

The 41-year-old enjoyed an 18-year playing career that saw him represent Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Villarreal and Argentinos Juniors. He earned 51 caps for the Argentine national team and is an absolute icon.

Riquelme is currently serving as the vice-president of Boca.

Busquets, 33, has won everything there is to win.

He’s spent his entire career at Barcelona and has earned 133 caps for the Spanish national team, winning both the European Championship and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

And he’s still going.

Busquets is currently the heart of Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona team and will go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with La Roja. His contract at Camp Nou runs until the summer of 2023.