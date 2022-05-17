Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club have already submitted a new offer to Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé has resisted a number of offers from Barca, who are hoping to keep their wage bill down this summer.

The winger, or at least his entourage, feel he is worth more than what has been offered, at least until the latest round of talks.

Dembélé has been in fine form across the second half of the season, and that has forced Barca to up their game.

But with less than a month and a half remaining on his current deal, Dembélé still hasn’t put pen-to-paper.

That’s despite the general impression that the 24-year-old wants to stay at Camp Nou long term.

And in his latest statement on the situation, Barca president Laporta has made it clear that the last offer was made some time ago.

“The offer was presented a long time ago and they have taken time to answer us,” he told Sport.

“We cannot force anything because this depends on two parties.

“I believe that he will stay, but it is he is tempted by other options that he could believe are superior.”