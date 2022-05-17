Joan Laporta has refused to rule out the sale of Frenkie de Jong this summer.

De Jong is being linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer, with Manchester United credited with an interest.

New United boss Eric tan Hag is said to be keen to land his fellow countryman this summer, and there has already been talk of big-money offers.

De Jong joined Barca in 2019 from Ajax for a reported fee of €75 million, and he has been a consistent performer.

But the midfielder hasn’t offered much in the way of above and beyond, failing to display some of the special pieces of play he managed at Ajax.

And that has Barca fans in two minds about talk of de Jong being sold this summer.

Whether United’s interest has translated into actual talks has not been confirmed, but Barca president Laporta certainly hasn’t ruled out selling the Dutchman.

“We will do what is best for the club. If the economic levers that we want to activate come off, no player will leave for economic reasons,” he told Sport.

“I insist. Let the sports management work. There are players who are quoted to have received offers. In the sports area, Xavi and Mateu Alemany rule and he ends up deciding the club’s sports management.

“I will follow what the professionals of the club say.”