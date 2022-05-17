Barcelona are said to have offered three players to Valencia during a meeting between two clubs chiefs.

Barca president Joan Laporta is understood to have met with Los Ché chief Anil Murthy this week to discuss business.

The Blaugrana are reportedly interested in signing Carlos Soler and Jose Luis Gaya from Valencia this summer as they look to strengthen at left-back and midfield.

According to reports, it will cost Barca as much as 70million euros to do those deals, and that prompted Laporta to offer up some players as a potential swap.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who say Laporta has offered Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest and Riqui Puig during the talks.

How Valencia reacted to those options remains to be seen, but it is an interesting move if true.

Dest has failed to impressed Xavi Hernandez this season, not strong enough defensively and not all that convincing going forward when playing further forward.

Braithwaite has been unlucky with injury, but he is not seen as a player of the standard needed going forward.

And Puig has spent much of this season on the bench, and while he has had opportunities in the back-end of this season, it looks unlikely he will become a starter any time soon.