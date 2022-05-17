Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he will not allow the club to overspend on salaries.

The Blaugrana find themselves in a tricky financial situation, and that explains why they are not among the clubs chasing big-money deals this summer.

Barca entered the season with almost 100million euros of debt, and that saw them slapped with a hugely reduced wage bill for this season.

That wage allowance is expected to raise amid a huge sponsorship deal with Spotify and other potential funding.

And that has seen many fans call for glamorous signings such as Robert Lewandowski.

But president Laporta has made it absolutely clear that the club will not entertaining some of the salaries being requested by the world’s best players, including Kylian Mbappe.

“There are players that we have not had the money to do (sign) nor will we because the salary structure does not allow us, and the spending has shot us again, he told Radio Catalunya. “It cannot happen again.

“You have to be conscious and it’s something that we are instilling in all areas of the club.

“You can’t go past a certain spending level. Mbappe is asking for 40-50million euros net. He wants 50 net.

“Mbappe is at a level of ‘super tops’. Though, neither one of the other win the Champions League.

“You also have to have that in mind. To speak of salaries of 25, 30 or 40 million net, we will not do it.

“It would be a comparative offense for players who are called to be a reference in the world of football who are at Barça and are just starting out.

“We’re not going to do it, nor do we want to.”