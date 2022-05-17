Gareth Bale’s agent has issued an update ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract having spent nine years in the Spanish capital – or eight if you take out his season on loan with Tottenham.

The Welshman will leave having fallen out with Real Madrid fans, but history will remember him as a club legend.

Bale has won all there is to win at Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles, and that could become five in just over a week’s time.

He has been instrumental in many of the titles, netting 81 goals in 176 La Liga appearances, but it is time for him to move on.

Bale will leave Real Madrid on June 30, and at present he has no plans for his future, only wanting to make the World Cup with Wales.

Speaking to WalesOnline, Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, confirmed as much, while also admitting a return to his hometown to play for Championship club Cardiff City could be on the table for Bale.

“We will sit down and go through everything after the Wales matches in June. Gareth wants to focus on what happens with Wales first,” said Barnett.

“He will then make a decision about the future once he knows exactly where Wales are at. There will always be speculation from others, but it’s not necessarily informed.

“His massive ambition is to lead Wales into the World Cup, he’s already done pretty much everything else. The people of Wales will know how much that means to him, he’s probably a national treasure to them.”

Speaking about the potential Cardiff move, Barnett added: “Finance will not come into this. He’s already extremely wealthy.

“Gareth is probably the richest footballer Britain has produced. In any case, no club on earth would be able to pay what he’s on at the moment.

“Gareth realises that. Money is not important to him.

“It will be down to where he wants to play, a personal choice – but only after the Wales games are out of the way.

“We’ll look and see in due course. But I repeat there are no options on the table at the moment.

“Cardiff has a lot of plusses. He’s from Wales, his family are from there. From a personal point of view it could appeal.

“But I emphasise this is me talking, my views, not Gareth’s. I have not discussed it with him.”