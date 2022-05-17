Former Granada coach Diego Martinez in advanced negotiations with La Liga club

Espanyol want Diego Martinez to replace Vicente Moreno.

That’s according to Quique Iglesias of Cope, who reports that the Galician is Espanyol’s clear first-choice. Negotiations are understood to be advanced and a deal will come next week.

Espanyol are currently 13th in La Liga, enjoying a solid if unspectacular first season back in the top flight following their promotion from Segunda in 2020/21.

Martinez is the man they’ve identified to take them to the next level. The 41-year-old spent three seasons with Granada and took them from Segunda to the quarter-final of the Europa League, where they lost to Manchester United. He did fine work there.

Martinez left Los Carmenes last summer and has spent the intervening period studying his craft, spending a lot of time in England to study the football culture there.

Granada, meanwhile, have endured a tough campaign in his absence. They’re currently one point clear of the relegation zone heading into the final game of the season.