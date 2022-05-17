Brazilian wonderkid and Real Madrid target Endrick makes important decision about his future

Endrick has reached an agreement with Palmeiras.

The teenager is one of the hottest talents in world football and is being monitored by all the European elite, including Real Madrid.

But the Brazilian has committed his future to Palmeiras until the summer of 2025 in what will be his first professional contract.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano and Marca.

It’s understood that a release clause of €60m has been included in his contract and it’s expected that the 15-year-old will leave for Europe as soon as he’s legally allowed to at 18.

Madrid, who’ve developed a habit in recent years of signing Brazil’s most promising talent – Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reiner Jesus come to mind – are watching the situation closely.

Endrick is considered by many to be the most exciting talent to come out of Brazil since Neymar Junior emerged at Santos.

He already has just under a million Instagram followers.