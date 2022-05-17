Barcelona working to sign both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea

Barcelona want to sign both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

The Catalan club are keen to strengthen their defence this summer and have targeted Chelsea’s Spanish pair as being viable options for them in that regard according to Fabrizio Romano.

Alonso seems set to leave Stamford Bridge but Barcelona’s move for him depends on the final price demanded by Chelsea.

Azpilicueta has a two-year contract on the table from Barcelona but is waiting for a meeting with Chelsea to decide his future.

Also in the mix is Andreas Christensen, another Chelsea defender who’s set to join Barcelona on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Barcelona are on course to finish 12 points behind their great rivals Real Madrid this season and recognise that they need to strengthen significantly to make that distance up. Bringing in such experienced defenders goes some way to doing that.