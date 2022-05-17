Barcelona have been dealt a setback in their reported bid to land two Valencia stars.

According to recent reports, two Los Ché stars are attracting attention from Barca, as the Catalan club look to strengthen in two key areas.

Barca need a new left-back amid the ageing Jordi Alba, and they also need another midfielder – maybe even more than one if others move on.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona have already begun talks with Valencia over left-back Jose Luis Gaya and midfielder Carlos Soler, with president Joan Laporta meeting with Valencia’s Anil Murthy.

But they have been given a rather large quote of €70million for the two players.

That’s despite Valencia being obligated to sell €36million worth of players before the end of June to comply with La Liga finance rules.

Barca are likely to hold off based on those prices, and it might be a good idea to wait until Valencia are feeling a little more desperate, ahead of their deadline.