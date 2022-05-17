Barcelona are already said to have set a date for a meeting with Ousmane Dembélé.

The French winger still hasn’t made up his mind over his future, having been offered a new deal by Barca.

In fact, Barcelona have offered a number of deals, though the first few were believed to have been low-ball offers.

Since then, Dembélé has impressed under Xavi Hernandez, and it became abundantly clear that the Blaugrana would have to step up their game if they wanted to keep their French winger.

They did, and a new offer was submitted a ‘long time’ ago, according to Barca president Joan Laporta.

No reply has been given by Dembélé or his camp as of yet, but he may need to give an answer soon.

Dembélé is out of contract at the end of June, and before then, Barca will ask for an answer.

According to Sport, the Catalan club have already set up a meeting with the winger and his camp for after the Villarreal game this Sunday, Barca’s final game of the season.

The club are hoping to get a definitive answer then to avoid the situation rumbling on further into the summer.