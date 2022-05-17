Barcelona offered 21-year-old Palmeiras starlet considered the successor to Sergio Busquets

Palmeiras pivot Danilo has been offered to Barcelona.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that the 21-year-old defensive midfielder is ready to make the leap to European football this summer after a successful stint in Brazil.

And Barcelona would be an easy move to make.

La Blaugrana have a strong relationship with Danilo’s representatives, Kia Joorabichian and Giuliano Bertolucci.

Danilo is viewed as a player who could serve as Sergio Busquets’ understudy with the idea of eventually replacing him. Whether he’ll accept such a limited role, however, is unknown.

And Danilo isn’t the only name in the frame.

Also liked by Barcelona is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, who’s still just 25 years old.

Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad are also admired by Barcelona.

But they would be expensive, while Danilo is thought to be available for between €20m and €25m.

The Bahian has been at the heart of Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras, who’ve won two consecutive Copa Libertadores titles.