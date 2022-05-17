Barcelona make final decision on Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti’s respective futures

Barcelona are in for a big summer.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that there could be as many as 12 departures to facilitate seven or eight arrivals.

Xavi Hernandez will communicate to his squad who’ll be staying and who’ll be leaving and their agents will then have to act accordingly. Two high-profile departures will be Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti as Barcelona want to sign another defender.

Umtiti’s Barcelona career has been blighted by injuries but it’s understood he’s currently match fit and will be given minutes against Villarreal to demonstrate this. A return to France is likely.

As for Lenglet, Barcelona want to sell him but there’s an acceptance that a loan is more likely. He’s keen to make it into France’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and needs minutes in order to do so given the level of competition.

Barcelona will then go for a left-footed centre-back.