Barcelona keen to sign either Sevilla’s Jules Kounde or Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

Barcelona are determined to strengthen their defence.

They already have Andreas Christensen lined up, who’ll join on a free transfer from Chelsea this summer. His club teammates Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been linked.

But Xavi Hernandez is keen to bring in another centre-back according to Mundo Deportivo and his two top targets are Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

Kounde wants to leave the Sanchez-Pizjuan this summer after being prevented from doing so last year. The problem, however, is that it’s not going to be cheap to prise him from Sevilla’s grasp and Barcelona aren’t the only interested party – Chelsea are, too.

Kounde joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux for a fee of €25m, making the Frenchman the most expensive player in the Andalusian club’s history. He’s since proven himself to be one of the finest young defenders in the European game.

He’ll be part of the French squad at the Qatar World Cup.