Barcelona have already decided how much they’re willing to pay for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are determined to land Robert Lewandowski.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that La Blaugrana want to land a top-class number nine this summer.

And Lewandowski fits the bill. He’ll turn 34 in August but due to the Pole’s professionalism they believe he can perform at the highest level of the European game for three more years.

In the past three seasons he’s scored 55, 48 and 50 goals respectively, incredible numbers that Barcelona could very much do with. And for that reason they’re willing to pay up.

Barcelona are willing to pay Bayern Munich between €30m and €35m for Lewandowski and the player himself is willing to lower his salary in order to make the finances work – he currently earns in the region of €22m gross per season at Bayern.

Barcelona are on course to finish the 2021/22 season 12 points behind their great rivals Real Madrid in La Liga. They’re aware they need to strengthen quite significantly to make up that gap.