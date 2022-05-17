Angel di Maria set to leave Paris Saint-Germain with European giant best-placed to sign him

Angel di Maria is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine winger’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires this summer and Fabrizio Romano reports that he’s likely to leave.

Italian giants Juventus are in direct talks with his representatives but a deal hasn’t been fully agreed just yet.

Di Maria, 34, joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has since been a stellar servant for the French club. He’s provided 118 assists and 92 goals in 294 appearances for PSG.

The 34-year-old has made more appearances for PSG than any other club throughout his career, 104 more than he made for Real Madrid during his four years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Di Maria is keen to remain in Europe despite his advancing years as he intends on being part of Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He was key as they won the Copa America in Brazil last summer.