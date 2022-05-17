Aleksander Ceferin criticises Real Madrid’s defence ahead of Champions League final

Real Madrid face Liverpool in Paris on May 28th.

It’s as big a game as they come – the final of the Champions League between two of the competition’s most successful clubs.

And both are strong this season. Madrid won La Liga with four games to spare and Liverpool are embroiled in an intense battle with Manchester City for the Premier League.

Speaking in comments carried by Marca pre-game, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin voiced his opinion on the final.

“I doubted that Real Madrid could eliminate Manchester City in the semi-final, especially after they lost the first game,” he said.

“But obviously they have nine lives like cats. They’re an experienced team, but in my opinion their defence is weak.

“They have the miraculous Karim Benzema, of whom I have said many times is one of the most underrated players in the history of football. And in Luka Modric they have someone who gets better as they get older.

“[But Liverpool] have younger players and very important experience in the final. I wouldn’t dare to predict the winner, as a general rule I misjudge. It will be an incredibly interesting final.”

The last time the two sides met was back in 2018, when Madrid beat Liverpool in Kyiv. The Reds went on to win the title the following season in Madrid, however, beating Tottenham Hotspur.

Madrid have one final game before focusing solely on Liverpool, against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday evening. Liverpool have two more – against Southampton this evening and then Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The final is drawing closer and it promises to be a classic.