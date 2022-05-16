Xavi Hernandez gives his Barcelona players three days off ahead of Villarreal clash

Xavi Hernandez has given his Barcelona players three days off.

There’s nothing at stake for La Blaugrana given they secured a runners-up place in La Liga following their scoreless draw with Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday evening.

Xavi took a recovery session on Monday morning and, according to Diario Sport, told the players to come back on Friday. That’s when they’ll prepare for their final game of the 2021/22 season.

That will take place at 22:00 CEST on Sunday night at Camp Nou.

Barcelona will lock horns with Villarreal, who are competing with Athletic Club for a place in next season’s European Conference League.

Barcelona will hope to finish the season strong before putting in serious work behind the scenes over the summer.

They’re currently 12 points behind La Liga champions Real Madrid and will have to recruit intelligently to make up the ground between themselves and their great rivals.