Steven Gerrard wants to be re-united with Luis Suarez at Aston Villa

Aston Villa are interested in Luis Suarez.

That’s according to Caught Offside, who assert that Steven Gerrard is keen to bring the Uruguayan back to England.

Gerrard and Suarez played together for Liverpool, combining to devastating effect and almost leading The Reds to the Premier League title in 2013/14 only to ultimately fall short.

Suarez’s contract with Atletico Madrid expires at the end of this season and it’s been confirmed that he’ll depart for pastures new.

The Uruguayan joined Los Colchoneros in the summer of 2020 from Barcelona and scored 34 goals in 81 games. He was the key man as they won La Liga in 2020/21.

Villa have already signed Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer after having him on loan for the second half of this season. Gerrard also played with Coutinho at Liverpool.

There’s understood to be strong interest in Suarez from MLS but the 35-year-old is keen to remain in Europe for the foreseeable.