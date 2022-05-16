Spain confirm 2022/23 UEFA Nations League match details

The RFEF have confirmed the final details of Spain’s two UEFA Nations League games in September.

La Roja face four games in the space of just 10 days in June, in a compacted version of the 2022/23 tournament, in Group A2.

Alongside the mini-marathon of games this summer, Spain also have two further games in the competition, which fall inside the 2022/23 domestic calendar.

However, the final arrangements for those matches have now been completed.

🚨 OFICIAL | La @SeFutbol jugará contra @selecaoportugal en Braga. 🆚 El encuentro se disputará el 27 de septiembre, siendo el sexto partido de la Fase de Grupos de la Liga de las Naciones. ℹ️ Toda la información: https://t.co/Qwn690lKjU#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/kyel7DmrAB — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 16, 2022

Spain will host Switzerland in Zaragoza on September 24 before wrapping up the competition away in Portugal three days later.

La Roja boss Luis Enrique is due to announce his squad for the summer games on May 23 with the players expected to report for duty from May 30 onwards.

The former Barcelona boss is expected to grant an extension for any Real Madrid players included, and Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara, due to their participation in the Champions League final on May 28.