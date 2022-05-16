Each Real Madrid player will have plenty of tickets to give out to friends and family for the Champions League final.

Los Blancos will have the chance to land a 14th Champions League title a week on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men defied the odds to come back and beat Manchester City, securing their spot in Paris.

Having seen off one Premier League title contender, Real Madrid will have to defeat another if they want more Champions League glory.

Liverpool stand in their way in Paris, and Real Madrid will have plenty of support from fans in France.

Not only that, but each player on both sides will have lots of support from their friends and family.

According to Mundo Deportivo, each player of each of the senior squads will receive 25 tickets each, totalling around 600 tickets each.

That accounts for around 1200 tickets between players alone, while the supporters from each of the clubs will have 20,000 tickets.

As many as 12,000 will go to general sale, while UEFA have reserved around 23,000 to give away to their members and sponsors.