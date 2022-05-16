Real Madrid will be concerned over reports Liverpool could make a move to sign Kylian Mbappe.

It has been clear for some time that Mbappe is a target of Real Madrid‘s heading into this summer.

Los Blancos were aggressive in trying to sign the Frenchman last summer, only to see their advances rejected.

After that, attention turned to landing the striker on a free transfer this summer, and they remain on course.

That’s because Mbappe still hasn’t signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and he is out of contract in a month and a half.

But according to the latest reports in France, Liverpool are considering a move for the striker.

Journalist Ivan Schwakoff has reported that the Reds are interested and that Mbappe believes Jurgen Klopp would be the best manager to work under, willing to take a pay cut to make it happen.

Whether that proves true, we will have to wait to find out, but it’s another concern for Real Madrid as they wait patiently for Mbappe’s decision.