Real Madrid launch their new kit for the 2022/23 season and go for retro look

Real Madrid have released their latest kit.

Los Blancos have gone for a retro look with a purple trim for the strip they’ll wear for the 2022/23 season.

And it promises to be an exciting campaign for the Spanish club.

They’ll go into it as La Liga champions at least and there’s also the prospect of them being defending European champions.

Madrid have already won La Liga – they’re 12 points clear of Barcelona at the time of writing – and they face Liverpool in the final of the Champions League in Paris on May 28th.

Carlo Ancelotti took over from Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer and has done a superb job. His simple and effective style has built a cohesive and high-functioning team.

Their ambition this summer will be to trim the fat of their squad and strengthen in key areas. If they can do that they could be fearsome indeed for the new season – and look good as well.