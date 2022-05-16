Real Madrid are extremely confident of closing deal for Kylian Mbappe soon

Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Spanish club are extremely confident of finalising the deal soon.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season and Madrid are keen to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer when it does.

PSG have done everything they can to retain the 23-year-old’s services but recent contact from the player’s camp has indicated that it’s more likely he leaves France for La Liga.

And he’d be a remarkable signing indeed.

Mbappe is considered to be one of the finest players in European football, with only Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah on the same level as him this season.

Mbappe has contributed 168 goals and 87 assists in 216 appearances for PSG. He’s also scored 26 goals in 54 appearances for the French national team, whom he’ll lead to the World Cup.