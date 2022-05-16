Monchi sends defiant message after turbulent week for Sevilla

It’s been a turbulent week for Sevilla.

Rumours emerged that the club were set to part ways with Julen Lopetegui at the end of the season and that former Granada coach Diego Martinez was in line to take over from the Basque.

Then, results transpired on Sunday to set up a situation where Real Betis could pip their great rivals to a top four place in La Liga. They beat Granada 2-0 at the Benito Villamarin to hold up their end of the bargain only for Sevilla to equalise at Atletico Madrid to ensure that they secured their Champions League spot.

Monchi, Sevilla’s sporting director, then addressed the media to dissuade reports that he’d lined up Martinez to succeed Lopetegui. He accused the media of trying to destabilise Sevilla.

The Andalusian then sent a defiant tweet outlining his plans for the future. “In a very complicated season we’ve managed to achieve an important and historic objective,” he wrote.

“Now we’re going to analyse, with tranquility, how we can continue to grow. Thank you and congratulations to our supporters, technical staff, footballers and employers of Sevilla.

“We’re Sevilla f***ing Football Club.”

Sevilla currently sit fourth in La Liga with one match left to play. It’s the first time they’ve secured Champions League football three seasons in a row in the modern era.